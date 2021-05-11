Wendy Williams and Beau Mike Esterman Call it Quits [Video]

Back to the drawing board. Wendy Williams and her most recent love interest Mike Esterman have called it quits.

via: Page Six

“She deserves to be with someone who may have more time,” Esterman told Page Six on Monday after The Sun reported the couple had “drifted apart.”

The Maryland-based contractor added that they were “never an item after 3 dates.”

“I had placed all work-related tasks aside to get to know her on a personal level, no angles or hidden agendas,” he continued. “I can only wish her the best as we both continue the search at our own paces and remain friends in the process.

“I have enjoyed our times together and felt great to be able to make her laugh.”

Williams, 56, and Esterman, 55 were attempting to make their New York/Maryland romance work following the genesis of their romance in February and March as part of her talk show’s “Date Wendy” segment.

In April, Williams visited Esterman in Maryland, taking in such area touchstones as The Cheesecake Factory, Washington, DC’s beloved Ben’s Chili Bowl and Mike’s Crab House.

Esterman — who also has a side-hustle as a celebrity booker for people including pal Mario Lopez — also told Page Six that he never tried to add Wendy as a client, assuring us that he was never in search for “exposure.”

When reached for comment by Page Six, Williams’ show rep asked if we were covering her Madame Tussauds wax figure unveiling.

Williams’ marriage to Kevin Hunter lasted over 20 years before she filed for divorce in April 2019. They share a 20-year-old son, Kevin Jr.

Wendy will land on her feet. But in the meantime she has a job to do and she did that today talking about Porsha Williams.