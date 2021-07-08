Well Damn: Tennessee Cop Knocked Out Cold After Making Racist Joke at a Wedding

An off-duty cop was knocked out in one punch after making a racist joke at a wedding in Knoxville, Tennessee, according to a police report.

via NYDN:

Multiple witnesses said Tanner Holt, a 22-year-old white officer, told Jonathan Toney, a Black man, that he “didn’t know they let Black people in the reception hall,” local CBS affiliate WVLT reported.

The witnesses said Holt made several racial remarks while speaking to a group in a parking lot and said Toney asked him multiple times to stop, according to WVLT. Holt’s last comment before the punch was a claim that he is “part of the Black community.”

After that, Toney hit Holt one time and Holt hit the asphalt, WVLT reported. Holt was taken to a hospital in Knoxville, which is home to the University of Tennessee and about 150 miles east of Nashville.

No one has been charged in the incident, according to WVLT. Knoxville police said Holt suffered “serious injuries” and is still not medically cleared to return to work. All witnesses said Holt was very drunk at the wedding.

The Knoxville Police Department’s internal affairs unit is investigating the incident.

