Well Damn: Martha Stewart’s Pet Peacocks ‘Devoured’ by Coyotes at Connecticut Home

Martha Stewart is mourning the loss of six peacocks killed by a group of coyotes that’s been hanging around her Connecticut compound.

“RIP beautiful BlueBoy,” Stewart wrote on Instagram. “The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others, including the magnificent White Boy.”

Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection warns that coyotes are common throughout the state, and advises homeowners to be wary of attacks, listing several “Tips on Preventing Conflicts with Coyotes” on its website that include never allowing pets to run free, especially at night.

“Any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry?” Stewart posted. “We are no longer allowing the peafowl out of their yard. We are enclosing the top of their large yard with wire fencing etc.”

That’s nature for you. See Martha’s post below.

