The Weeknd Is ‘Too Hyped’ About ‘The Idol,’ So He’s Dropping Singles From The Soundtrack Every Week

The timeline of The Weeknd actually killing “The Weeknd,” as he told W Magazine he plans to do, is not yet known. But the artist born Abel Tesfaye went ahead and killed the original release schedule for The Idol soundtrack.

via: AceShowbiz

The Weeknd has shared that he’s planning to release new music alongside every new episode of HBO’s “The Idol”. The “Starboy” hitmaker, who was born Abel Tesfaye, revealed on Instagram that he’s “too hyped” by the series.

“I was planning on dropping the whole soundtrack for [‘The Idol’] by the finale, but I’m too hyped…,” he wrote on Wednesday, June 7. “instead, I wanna drop new music from the show every week with each episode.”

He added, “I’m excited for you guys to hear what we’ve been cooking and all these incredible artists that are a part of this show… this week… Jocelyn’s pop song ‘world class sinner’ and ‘the lure’ (theme score)… episode 2 this Sunday [purple devil emoji].”

Last month, The Weeknd revealed his plan regarding his music career. “I’m going through a cathartic path right now. It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter,” the singer said in a new feature for W magazine.

“I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn,” he continued.

The Weeknd, who co-creates “The Idol” in addition to starring as Tedros, added, “The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say.”

“The Idol” debuted at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival before its premiere episode aired on HBO on June 4. Following the Cannes premiere, the series, which stars Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn, faced backlash for its frequent nudity. The series has also been at the center of controversy after a Rolling Stone piece on the set’s culture featuring one interviewee comparing the script to “sexual torture porn.”