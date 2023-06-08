Bam Magera To Enter Lamar Odom Rehab Facility

Lamar Odom apparently reached out to Bam Margera following his latest legal incident.

via: HotNewHipHop

Last week, Magera was placed on a psychiatric hold after flying to LA and claiming that he was going to smoke crack until he died unless he saw his son. The detention came as a result of appeals from Magera’s family and the LAPD tracking his cell phone. After making contact with Magera at a taco restaurant, the former Jackass star was placed on a 5150 hold.

Former NBA star Lamar Odom reportedly visited Magera in the hospital on June 8. Odom, who has been very public about his own substance abuse struggles, owns three wellness and rehab centers. Two are located in southern California while a third is located in Kansas. Back in April, Odom offered Magera a place at one of his clinics free of charge after Magera turned himself into police after a four-day manhunt. However, he never went through with the treatment.

According to TMZ, Odom visited Magera in the hospital and once again offered him a place at one of his centers. This would come after the hold on Magera is lifted. According to sources with knowledge of the situation, Magera appeared received. The pair reportedly shared a hug in the hospital.

TMZ has since reported that Magera has been discharged from the hospital, with the hold being lifted. According to sources who spoke with the outlet, Magera was discharged directly in Odom’s care. He will spend a period of time at one of Odom’s facilities for an initial detox before moving to another of the former Laker’s facilities for a more long-term rehab stay.