Ex-Florida State Football Player Travis Rudolph Celebrates Not Guilty Murder Verdict by Rapping Along to Lil Durk [Video]

Former Giants receiver Travis Rudolph was found not guilty Wednesday for one charge of first-degree murder and three charges of attempted murder, according to reports.

via: Complex

Rudolph—who spent one season with the New York Giants, in 2017-18—had been charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. The case stemmed from an incident involving four men who confronted him following an argument with his then-girlfriend Dominique Jones.

According to USA Today, the four men showed up at Rudolph’s Lake Park residence and when their confrontation escalated, Rudolph retrieved a semi-automatic rifle and fired 39 shots in the direction of the SUV carrying the men as they drove away. Jean-Jacques, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was shot and killed. Tyler Robinson was wounded.

Rudolph asked the judge to dismiss his case due to Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law permitting the use of deadly force to protect against death or great bodily harm. The request was denied last year.

The jury deliberated for less than four hours before reaching a decision.

Rudolph’s sister Terrenie Coleman said of the verdict’s impact on their family, “It means freedom. It means truth. God has set us free, and they have the truth now. The world has seen everything, and now it’s up to the jury to make the decision.”

Rudolph later celebrated his acquittal on Instagram Live, where he was seen rapping along to “No Auto Durk” by Lil Durk.