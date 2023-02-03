The Weeknd Announces ‘Live at SoFi Stadium’ Concert Special for HBO Max

The Weeknd announced on Thursday (Feb. 2) that his “Live at SoFi Stadium” HBO Max concert special will arrive on Feb. 25.

The special will cover Abel Tesfaye’s three-concert run at Inglewood’s iconic stadium last year, and will debut on the platform on February 25.

The Canadian crooner had initially scheduled two back-to-back performances at SoFi as part of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour last September, but abruptly canceled his second show after he lost his voice in the beginning of the set.

He later rescheduled the show for November and added another date during Thanksgiving weekend.

The new concert special comes nearly a year after Amazon Prime Video released “The Dawn FM Experience” to their platform, which brought The Weeknd’s most recent album to life via mesmerizing visuals.

Live At SoFi Stadium is also not the only contribution The Weeknd will be giving to HBO Max in 2023. His upcoming series The Idol, which the “Sacrifice” singer co-created with Euphoria’s creator Sam Levinson, will also be dropping on the streaming platform sometime this year.

The show will follow a Los Angeles club owner and cult leader (The Weeknd) who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop star (Lily-Rose Depp).

On the music side of things, The Weeknd’s Dawn FM was released on January 7, 2022 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. It was announced on Tuesday (January 31) that the singer is nominated for six Juno awards thanks to the project.

He’s nominated for the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award, Single of the Year for “Sacrifice”, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Pop Album of the Year. The Juno Awards will take place on Monday, March 13 in Edmonton and will be televised on CBC.

Additionally, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) awarded The Weeknd a diamond plaque last December for his 2015 single “Can’t Feel My Face,” making him the third solo artist and fourth artist overall to achieve four diamond certifications.

He is currently tied for second place on the all-time list for most diamond plaques with Post Malone and Imagine Dragons.