Wayans Bros. Reunite For ‘Scary Movie’ Reboot at Miramax and Paramount

Wazzup! The Wayans Bros. are headed back to the world of “Scary Movie,” reuniting for the first time in 18 years.

The Scary Movie reboot that was announced at CinemaCon, has finally come together with the franchise’s architects reuniting for the first time in 18 years for a new original screenplay; the earlier series a send-up of slashers like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer. The new Scary Movie will shoot next year for a theatrical release. The Wayans and Rick Alvarez are writing and producing the movie.

The Scary Movie film franchise was developed by Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans wrote and directed the first two films. Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans wrote and starred in the first two films.

Miramax Boss Jonathan Glickman exclaimed, “We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise. The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen and we’re lucky to have Keenen, Marlon and Shawn’s unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world.”

Marlon, Shawn and Keenen Wayans told us, “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong. It’s a double reunion.”

The Scary Movie comedies during the early aughts grossed north of $896M worldwide through five movies. Scary Movie, released in 2000, was one of the highest grossing R-rated horror movies of all time back in the day. The film opened at $42.5 million which was the biggest opening for an R-rated horror movie and a black director at that time.

Scary Movie is part of Paramount Pictures’ first look deal with Miramax. Miramax is the studio behind the franchise and Paramount Pictures is releasing worldwide. Miramax Motion Picture Group President Becky Sloviter is overseeing the project for the label.

