Watch: Usher Brings Out Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Lil Jon & More for Mega-Medley Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance [Video] | lovebscott.com

Usher’s big moment is here and he did NOT disappoint!

The “King of R&B” took the stage at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show and delivered a 15-minute medley of some of his biggest hits includeing “Yeah,” “U Got It Bad,” “Bad Girl,” “Superstar,” “Caught Up, “Burn,” “OMG,” and more.

As confirmed, he was joined on stage by Alicia Keys — but he also brought out Lil Jon, Ludacris, H.E.R. and Will.i.am.

Get into his performance below!

Usher Full Halftime Show Performance at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/5AGdbQRS4n — Craig R. Brittain (@RealBrittain) February 12, 2024