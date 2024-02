Does Beyoncé have new music on the horizon?

In a new commercial for Verizon that aired during the Super Bowl, Beyoncé did her best to “break the internet” — and she just might have.

Towards the end of the spot, Beyoncé told someone to “drop the new music” … and now the world is waiting.

Check out the commercial below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)