Watch the Trailer: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy Return for 'Hocus Pocus 2' [Video]

The Sanderson Sisters are back!

Disney+ just premiered the trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ the sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic.

The sequel was directed by Anne Fletcher (Dumplin’, This Is Us) and written by Jen D’Angelo (Workaholics, Young Rock).

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the mischievous Sanderson sisters.

via Complex:

The sequel was formally announced last May, with Fletcher saying in a statement she was “so grateful” to have been enlisted with the unique opportunity of bringing such “delicious characters” back for another round of well-timed Halloween mayhem.

“This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started,” she said at the time, noting there is indeed “so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women.”

Watch the trailer below.