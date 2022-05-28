Watch: T.I.’s Son King Pops Off on Waffle House Employees Over Messed Up Order [Video]

King Harris is going viral after he popped off on a few Waffle House employees.

via Complex:

According to HipHopDX, the incident took place at an Atlanta area restaurant, where King—the child of T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris—began arguing with staffer after they allegedly messed up his order by including pickles in the meal. The 17-year-old captured the heated exchange via Instagram Live, where he was seen cussing out and threatening the workers.

“You can talk like that outside,” a person off camera is heard telling King.

“Hey, I can talk how the fuck I want to, wherever I’m at. I’m on live, shawty. Stop talking to me,” he said. “This ain’t your fuckin’ restaurant.”

King continued to disparage the employee, who identified herself as Jennifer, by suggesting she had a low income.

“Everything you make, I can pull out my pocket right now,” he said, before taking out a stack of cash. “I’m not tripping on you. I’m not talking to you.”

Seconds later, King turns his direction to another employee, and suggests they settle their issue “outside.”

“I’ll show you what I do. Come here, c’mon,” King said. “I’m outside, come out and say something … Get yo employees.”

The teen eventually goes back inside the restaurant to retrieve his food. As he leaves the joint, he threatens to pistol whip one of the workers. Though it’s unclear when the incident went down, King’s comments suggest it occurred earlier this month, as he’s heard telling one of the employees, ‘Tell your momma happy Mother’s Day.’”

T.I. responded to the controversy on social media and defended his son.“He graduated with honors … at 17,” he said. “I don’t understand what world we’re living in, when this is what we’d rather promote?”

Graduating with honors doesn’t absolve a kid from showing some basic respect and human decency. Watch the video below.