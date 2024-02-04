Watch: SZA Wins Grammy for Best R&B Song for 'Snooze' [Video]

SZA won Best R&B Song for “Snooze” at the 2024 Grammys.

via Pitchfork:

The SOS track won the category ahead of Victoria Monét (“On My Mama”), Halle (“Angel”), Coco Jones (“ICU”), and “Back to Love” by Robert Glasper, featuring Sir and Alex Isley. After accepting the trophy from her longtime friend Lizzo, SZA recalled their early days performing together in a tearful speech, thanked her team, and waved hello to Taylor Swift.

SZA’s Best R&B Song win marks her third victory of the evening; she also took home awards for Best Progressive R&B Album for SOS and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Ghost in the Machine” with Phoebe Bridgers. She also performed “Snooze” and “Kill Bill” earlier tonight, complete with sword-wielding dancers and a literal dumpster fire.

