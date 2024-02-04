  1. Home
Rapper Killer Mike Escorted Out of Grammys in Handcuffs After Winning 3 Awards

February 04, 2024 5:01 PM PST

Killer Mike is seemingly having both one of the best days of his career and perhaps one of the worst.

Rapper Killer Mike was handcuffed and escorted by police out of the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening. He had won three Grammys during the pre-televised portion of the ceremony.

Variety has reached out to Killer Mike’s representatives and the LAPD for more information. Reporter Chris Gardner broke the news with his videos on X/Twitter.

Killer Mike won three awards during the pre-show ceremony, which handed out several Grammys ahead of the main telecast beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT. Gardner’s video posted on X/Twitter showed Killer Mike being escorted by police in handcuffs around 4:22 p.m. PT

Killer Mike won in all three of the categories he was nominated in: best rap song and best rap performance for his track “Scientists and Engineers” and best rap album for “Michael,” his sixth studio album released in June 2023.

This is a developing story.

