Watch: Steph Curry Surprises Young Fan Who Cried Over His Absence in Previous Game [Video]

Steph Curry made a young girl’s dreams come true after inadvertently crushing them earlier in the week

This young fan was upset Steph isn't playing tonight ? pic.twitter.com/ErINaQ2DcL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2022

via Complex:

Ahead of the Warriors’ 113-102 win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, the three-time paid a visit to PJ O’Byrne—a 10-year-old girl who has spent the last several months waiting to see Curry in action. According to TMZ, PJ received tickets to the Golden State-Denver game that was scheduled for December; however, the matchup was postponed to March 7 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

PJ attended Monday’s game with a sign that read, “Go Warriors! MVP Stephen Curry.” But her excitement ultimately turned to disappointment after she learned Curry had been rested. A video showed PJ in tears while standing on the court with the sign in her hand.

After the footage went viral, Curry and the Warriors invited PJ and her family to sit court side for Thursday night’s game. Shortly before tipoff, Curry went to PJ to personally apologize for his absence earlier in the week, and thanked her for all the support she’s shown to him and his team.

“I’m sorry about Monday, but we made it up right?” he told the girl. “Hope you have a good time tonight. I’m so glad that you love basketball.”

In addition to the free tickets, PJ and her family were also gifted with MVP jerseys.

“That’s what the NBA is all about. Our fans are everything,” Curry said in a post-game interview. “It’s a good time to be a fan of the entire league … I told her I appreciate the support, the love, that passion for what we do on the court. It makes it all worth it.”

How sweet!

Remember that girl who was sad that Steph missed the last game against us? Well, the @warriors went all out and got the whole family AWESOME tickets! So, you know we had to do our part and hook them up with some MVP jerseys? Bigger than basketball. pic.twitter.com/G4YJ9MA1Ox — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 11, 2022