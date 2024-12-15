Watch Oprah Winfrey Nearly Give Gayle King a ‘Heart Attack’ with Surprise 70th Birthday Party [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 38 seconds ago

“My bestie of 50 years is turning 70 so we gathered everyone that loved her to celebrate,” Winfrey wrote about King, who will celebrate her 70th birthday on December 28.

It looks like Oprah Winfrey pulled out all the stops for her best friend Gayle King’s milestone 70th birthday celebration, making sure it was so special that her pal had absolutely no idea a party was being planned behind the scenes!

On Saturday, Winfrey shared a video on Instagram that revealed the incredible moment she and King walked into the latter’s surprise party — and the CBS This Morning host’s reaction was absolutely priceless.

As shown in the clip, Winfrey, 70, and King, who turns 70 on December 28, enter the party, before everyone cheers “Surprise!” A visibly startled King stepped back in shock, even dropping her clutch purse in surprise.

The partygoers continued to cheer, before breaking out into a joyful rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

The guest who was filming the moment panned the camera to show the large group of party attendees, which included celebrities such as Robert De Niro and Tina Knowles.

“My bestie of 50 years is turning 70 so we gathered everyone that loved her to celebrate,” Winfrey wrote in the caption of the video. “Hard thing to surprise her, O the stories we have made up, the lies we have told to keep this a secret.”

“Happy birthday @gayleking, sorry we almost gave you a heart attack?,” she jokedly added.

While King will technically turn the big 7-0 until later this month, Winfrey celebrated her 70th birthday nearly a year ago on January 29.

The legendary television host marked the special day by sharing a video of herself going for a run on Instagram at the time.

“Celebrating 70 with a run on the beach. #healthisthebestgift. Thank you for all the birthday love ?,” she captioned the video, which featured the words, “This is 70!” over the clip.

King, of course, posted in honor of her bestie’s birthday, revealing that they celebrated Winfrey’s birthday together.

The journalist shared an adorable video of Winfrey reading a picture book to her grandson, Luca.

“Happy to say at 70 @oprah is still a very good reader!” she began in the caption. “While Favorite grandson Luca is too young to understand how special this moment was during Christmas vacation, it’s not lost on me.”

King continued, “When asked how she wanted to spend her birthday, she said, ‘No gifts, no parties, no surprises!’ Her preference was to sit by the fire with a good book and savor the fragrance of her life!”

“Happy birthday Oprah!!” she concluded.

