Watch: Nicki Minaj Performs Medley of Hits + Receives Video Vanguard Award at 2022 MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj accepted the Video Vanguard award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

Ahead of her acceptance, Nicki performed a lively medley of some of the biggest hits throughout her career — as well as her new no. 1 single “Super Freaky Girl.”

Get into the performance and Nicki’s acceptance speech below.

nicki’s full performance at the vmas

pic.twitter.com/SUn2Xrb8dr — angèle ? (@mirrorwh0re_) August 29, 2022

Nicki Minaj performs “Super Freaky Girl” for the first time at the 2022 MTV #VMAs

pic.twitter.com/5ceBFwHrTp — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) August 29, 2022

Nicki Minaj acceptance speech Part-1 pic.twitter.com/0DASHDY6lx — Shine ? (@eyesforselenar) August 29, 2022