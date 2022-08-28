  1. Home
Watch: Nicki Minaj Performs Medley of Hits + Receives Video Vanguard Award at 2022 MTV VMAs

August 28, 2022 6:27 PM PST

Nicki Minaj accepted the Video Vanguard award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

Ahead of her acceptance, Nicki performed a lively medley of some of the biggest hits throughout her career — as well as her new no. 1 single “Super Freaky Girl.”

Get into the performance and Nicki’s acceptance speech below.

