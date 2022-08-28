Fergie Joins Jack Harlow, Performs ‘First Class’ and ‘Glamorous’ to Open the MTV Video Music Awards

Fergie surprised audiences at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards by joining Jack Harlow on stage for a performance of his “Glamorous”-sampling No. 1 hit “First Class.”

The two kicked off the show at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday night.

via Variety:

Harlow started off with “First Class,” continuing his self-deprecating video appearances: He appeared in “What’s Poppin” as a short-order cook, on “Saturday Night Live” as a custodian, and tonight he appeared as an airline steward, high-fiving or walking past Avril Lavigne, Becky G and of course his pal Lil Nas X before quickly losing that outfit for a glittery black ensemble and a red-carpet scene. He quickly joined Fergie as the song transformed into “Glamorous.”

Fergie’s 2006 song saw a mini streaming increase of 70% following Harlow’s sample of the track — which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year — according to data by Luminate.

Harlow’s strategic teasing of the track on TikTok helped to make the song an immediate success. Using thirteen-second clips of the single for a multitude of videos, Harlow — who is no slouch at social media — made “First Class” a trending sound on the app ahead of its full release.

In the weeks prior to Harlow’s release, “Glamourous” had a total of 3,225,900 on-demand total streams. On the day and weeks following Harlow’s release, “Glamorous” tallied 5,474,100 on-demand total streams, accounting for a bump of 70%. The increased interest in the 2000s track also extended to digital song sales for “Glamorous,” boosting from 400 (two weeks before release) to 900 (two weeks after release) — a 125% difference.

It’s good to see Fergie again — she looks great!