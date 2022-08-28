Say What Now? 13-Year-Old Allegedly Causes 4-Car Crash Involving School Bus After Taking Parents' Car Out

A child driver is allegedly responsible for a four-car crash that took place Friday morning in Colorado.

via People:

The initial investigation by Colorado State Patrol (CSP) found that a 13-year-old girl caused the accident in eastern Boulder County, which involved a school bus, after taking her parents’ Chevy Suburban without their knowledge, according to CBS Colorado.

Four people were transported to a nearby hospital with no major injuries, though KUSA 9 reported that a 66-year-old man sustained moderate injuries.

One student was on the bus, along with the driver, and was not injured. The bus driver had just started their route and another bus was dispatched to complete it.

All four vehicles were heavily damaged in the accident, which occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and Lookout Road at 8:11 a.m. local time.

The 13-year-old driver was cited and released to her parents. CBS reported that she isn’t expected to be jailed.

Eastbound Lookout Road and southbound 287 were closed for several hours during the investigation, but they reopened by 11:30 a.m., according to KUSA 9.

Do you think the child’s parents be held accountable?