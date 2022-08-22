Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Debuts At No. 1 On The Hot 100, Making History Along The Way

Nicki Minaj’s latest single, “Super Freaky Girl” has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making history along the way.

via: Billboard

Minaj earns her first Hot 100 No. 1 as an unaccompanied artist and her third overall, following “Trollz,” with 6ix9ine, and her featured turn on Doja Cat’s “Say So,” both in 2020.

Meanwhile, “Super Freaky Girl” expands upon the chart legacy of Rick James’ No. 16-peaking 1981 Hot 100 hit “Super Freak,” which it samples. Among other reworkings of James’ classic, M.C. Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” reached No. 8 in 1990.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Aug. 27, 2022) will update on Billboard.com Tuesday (Aug. 23).

“Super Freaky Girl,” released on Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records, tallied 21.1 million streams, 4.6 million radio airplay audience impressions and 89,000 downloads sold in its first week (Aug. 12-18), according to Luminate, following its Aug. 12 arrival.

The track bows as the 1,141st No. 1 in the Hot 100’s 64-year history. It’s the 63rd to enter on top, and the first by a woman in a lead role this year. Notably, it’s the first No. 1 debut for a hip-hop song by a solo female and no accompanying acts since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.