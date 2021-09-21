  1. Home
Watch: Kenneth Petty's Attempted Rape Victim Jennifer Hough to Sit Down with 'The Real' for First Interview Since Suing Him and Wife Nicki Minaj [Video]

September 21, 2021 1:23 PM PST

Jennifer Hough, the woman who is suing Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, over allegations including witness intimidation, harassment, and sexual assault is sitting down for her first interview.

Speaking with the ladies of ‘The Real,’ it will be the first time Jennifer had publicly detailed the allegations against Nicki & her husband.

Check out the teaser below:

