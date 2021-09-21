Watch: Kenneth Petty's Attempted Rape Victim Jennifer Hough to Sit Down with 'The Real' for First Interview Since Suing Him and Wife Nicki Minaj [Video]

Jennifer Hough, the woman who is suing Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, over allegations including witness intimidation, harassment, and sexual assault is sitting down for her first interview.

Speaking with the ladies of ‘The Real,’ it will be the first time Jennifer had publicly detailed the allegations against Nicki & her husband.

Check out the teaser below:

Jennifer Hough, the woman suing Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, over allegations including witness intimidation, harassment, and sexual assault is here for an exclusive sit-down. pic.twitter.com/pMz3u3gXFh — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) September 21, 2021

