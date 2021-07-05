Watch: Chloe Bailey Puts Her Spin on Drake’s ‘Marvin’s Room’ [Video]

Chloe Bailey is following in JoJo’s footsteps and has delivered an excellent cover of Drake’s hit “Marvin’s Room.”

“You told me that there’s someone else,” she sings in her version. “You messing with my confidence. How you make me feel unwanted? I’m really trying not to hold a grudge. But you didn’t send me flowers for my birthday and now I’m hurting in the worst way.”

Get into it below!

For the nostalgia, you can check out JoJo’s version as well — it’s still one of our favorites!