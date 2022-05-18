Watch Cardi B's Tutorial Video Of How To Change Diapers With Extra Long Nails

Cardi B really nailed the diaper demo.

via: AceShowbiz

On Tuesday, May 17, Kash Doll first tweeted, “Aye Bardi how the hell u change a diaper with the nails? Lol i got on press ons struggling @iamcardib.” Catching wind of the post, Cardi replied, “Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video,” adding three laughing emojis.

“Trust me you will get the hang of it!” the wife of Offset, who gave birth to their son in September 2021, continued. “However I do feel like boys are harder to clean, they got more crevices.”

The footage saw Cardi, who wore long stiletto-shaped red nails, using a teddy bear for the tutorial. After unsnapping a onesie that the stuffed animal was wearing, the female rapper pulled the diaper down to help wipe if there’s “too much poop.”

“You always wanna make sure you clean the butt cheeks,” the mother of two went on explaining as she grabbed a wipe. Her 3-year-old daughter Kulture later popped up on the screen, asking her, “Mommy … why you cleaning the butt?” To the question, the femcee replied, “It’s a long story,” with a laugh.

After successfully putting on a new diaper, Cardi tried to snap the onesie again. “This is the part I hate the most — clipping it,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s because I have two kids so I could probably do it a little faster. Probably because I’ve been wearing nails this long since I was 10.”

Kash Doll could not be more grateful for Cardi’s tutorial video. Quote retweeting the latter’s clip, the first-time mom extended her gratitude by writing, “Ok I’ll be bck in a week and let u kno how it’s going!!! Lol Thnks girllllaaaaa.”

