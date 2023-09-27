‘Waste of Time’: Fulton DA Fanni Willis Unfazed by Trump Supporter’s Racist Death Threats, Says ‘I’ve Been Called the N-Word So Many Times’ [Video]

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is unfazed by the threats and racist vitriol that have been directed at her for prosecuting former President Donald Trump.

via: Radar Online

Willis spoke at the Revolt World Festival where she discussed the racist messages she’s had to deal with since bringing RICO charges against Trump.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, who is close friends with Trump, previously attacked Willis’ case against Trump.

Jordan demanded Willis turn over her case file for the investigation. She refused to comply with his request.

During her interview, Willis said Jordan’s letter was a “waste of time.”

“To threaten me is a waste of time. It’s a complete waste of their time, and it’s not going to get anyone results,” she said.

“I don’t care if it’s a member of Congress; I don’t care if it’s someone in the community. One thing people learn about me is I’m an equal-opportunity prosecutor,” she added. “If you come into this community and you violate the law, you’re going to be held accountable.”

Willis said Trump’s fans have sent her and her staff racist messages. The ex-president’s supporters have even dragged her Willis’ ex-husband into the situation by coming after him.

The Fulton County District Attorney said her family was even doxxed on Russian website.

“I’ve been called the N-word so many times, I don’t even think I hear it anymore,” she said. “A lot of ugly and nasty things about me, but just with the purpose of — you should go intimidate and threaten this person and their family because of certain prosecutions.”

She added, “It’s not going to stop anything that I’m doing.”

Back in August, Willis revealed her officer received a racist message that called her the N-word and a “Jim Crow Democrat W—-.”

At the time, Willis said the email was, “not very unique. In fact, it is pretty typical and what I have come to expect.”

“I am also aware of some equally ignorant voicemails coming in both to the county customer service and my office. I expect to see many more over the next 30 days,” she added.