Damian Lillard Traded by Blazers to Bucks in 3-Team Deal Involving Suns

Damian Lillard is headed to the Milwaukee Bucks.

via: CBS Sports

Lillard will be traded to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team deal including the Phoenix Suns, CBS Sports’ Bill Reiter confirms. The Portland Trail Blazers will receive Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara and draft capital in the deal while Phoenix lands Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson. The move represents a significant surprise for Lillard, who has spent the offseason pushing for a trade to the Miami Heat, specifically. Instead, he lands with the Bucks more than two months after making a trade request.

Here are the details of the blockbuster deal:

Bucks receive: Damian Lillard

Blazers receive: Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Bucks’ 2029 first-round pick (unprotected), swap rights on Bucks’ 2028 and 2030 picks

Suns receive: Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson

The Blazers are expected to trade the veteran All-Star Holiday to another team as Portland begins a rebuild around No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson.

The Blazers remain engaged elsewhere on deals and will are expected to immediately engage contending teams on trade talks to move on Jrue Holiday, sources tell ESPN. Portland is committed to its young group of talented guards. https://t.co/6IR7bcFVrr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023

Lillard, a seven-time All-Star, can provide the Bucks with tremendous spacing thanks to his infamous long-range shooting. Only Stephen Curry and James Harden can top the 2,387 3-pointers he’s made since entering the league. While his career mark of 37.2% from long range isn’t necessarily elite on paper, he’s consistently had to take difficult shots because of the personnel around him.

Now he’ll join Giannis Antetokounmpo, who demands as much attention in the paint as any player in the league and regularly draws double and triple-teams on drives. Lillard and Khris Middleton should be able to feast on open looks for a dynamic Bucks squad that’ll be tough to stop when healthy in 2023-24.