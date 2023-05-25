'The Voice' Coach War: Gwen Stefani 'Not Thrilled' About Challenge to Queen Bee Status With Reba McEntire Joining After Blake Shelton's Departure

NBC announced plans for the upcoming 24th season of the singing competition last week, making it official that Reba McEntire will be taking over Blake Shelton’s coveted spinning chair on the coaches’ panel.

Gwen Stefani was looking forward to her time to shine on The Voice and insiders claim she was not thrilled about the challenge to her status with the arrival of Reba McEntire.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that “Gwen is gunning for Reba” to make sure she “falls in line,” one source close to the No Doubt hitmaker claimed ahead of her husband Blake Shelton’s exit.

The Hollaback Girl singer’s husband announced that season 23 would be his last after 12 years of being a staple on the show and nine monumental wins, sharing the bittersweet news with fans in October.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” the country crooner said at the time, describing the experience as “a hell of a ride.”

It was confirmed just last week that McEntire will be returning to the show as a coach for season 24 after serving as a mega mentor this time around. She will be joining veteran coach John Legend and returning coaches Niall Horan as well as Stefani.

“Blake has been the king of the coaches since the start of the show and Gwen saw his departure as a chance to really shine and take over the reins,” according to an insider.

A two-part finale for season 23 aired on May 23, marking the end of Shelton’s run after he appeared on the singing competition show since its premiere.

Looking forward, the Ol’ Red singer said he will be focusing on spending time with Stefani and his stepsons.

“If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I’m missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that’s our kids,” he said. “This isn’t about me anymore and never will be again.”