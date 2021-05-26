Vivica Fox Says 50 Cent Is The ‘Love Of Her Life’ [Video]

Vivica Fox has been an open book as of late when it comes to her past relationships and the lessons she has learned as a result of those experiences.

via: Hot 97

During an interview with VladTV, Vivica shared, “we met after he said the thing at the Soul Train Music Awards. ‘And I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress,’” the actress recalled. “I was shocked… I was just kinda like, wow. And then after that, his people got in touch with my people and next thing I know, we were on the phone and my birthday was coming up and he’s such a gentleman. He’s very generous. His—I know him as Curtis, always will, and the 50 Cent, those are his performing things and who he is as a man. So, I met Curtis.”

For her birthday, she revealed, 50 “filled my entire house with my favorite flowers.”

“I was already Vivica Fox from Independence Day, this that and the third, and he now is becoming this huge mega Rap star who is crossing over with ‘In Da Club.’ I was used to fame and the main thing that killed the relationship is that we just went way too public way too fast.”

“The love that I had for him, and still to this day, will always—he was the love of my life,” said Vivica. “I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a special place in my heart. But the reason that the relationship ended is because we went way too public, way too fast.”

Fif hasn’t chimed in yet, but you can count on him commenting.

Elsewhere in the interview Vivica also admits that her first marriage to Christopher “Sixx-Nine” Harvest because she was paying all the damn bills.