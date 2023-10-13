Viral Story About Date Ditching Woman After She Crushed 48 Oysters Sparks Hilarious Reactions [Photos + Video]

A woman has gone viral after noisily slurping down 48 oysters at a Georgia restaurant while out on a first date.

via: Complex

TikTok users @equanaaa and her unidentified companion went to Fontaine’s Oyster House in Atlanta, Georgia where she proceeded to knock back plate after plate of oysters. Taking full advantage of the establishment’s $15-per-dozen deal on oysters that day, she ended up housing 48 oysters, in addition to crab cakes and steamed red potatoes.

Her date allegedly told her that he was going to the bathroom and never returned. “Running out on a tab is crazyyy,” she later texted him, to which he responded, “I offered to take you out for drinks and you ordered all that food,” adding, “I can cashapp the total for the drinks.”

Another video shows the bill came out to $184.87.

Whether it was staged or not, her ordeal has produced some hilarious reactions to the increasingly concerning stages of oyster consumption.

See some of the best tweets and memes below.

After the 13 oyster pic.twitter.com/SBSbTXeKyN — Ok (@FirstName736928) October 12, 2023

48 oysters is the whole bikini bottom marching band foh — Desus MF Nice? (@desusnice) October 12, 2023

That lady was on her 30th oyster scaring the nggas and not giving a damn pic.twitter.com/yGSXR097FX — Kyresha Please. (@_KyMichaela) October 12, 2023

That man when the 3rd oyster platter came out pic.twitter.com/DNtprQkjQK — Siriusly Black (@beetaylora) October 12, 2023

Him watching her eat oyster #43 knowing he ain’t have no money to cover that https://t.co/fwhVtBlV7V pic.twitter.com/SvU85GKbRY — Mavs Fan ??? (@NahImNotDecent) October 12, 2023

Me after the 33rd oyster https://t.co/Q51QtrecMH — COOTAMUNK (@_TrillScott) October 12, 2023

Shawty not even talkin on the date. Just filming and slurping ??????????????? Oh my god. What oyster he started thinkin about gettin out of there and on what oyster did he finally get the strength to ditch her sjdhdjdjdjsshshsh — nah. ?? (@FEELZ_____) October 12, 2023

Me after the 26th oyster pic.twitter.com/BixA1vA8ab — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) October 12, 2023

now… I, too, am an oyster loving ass bitch. but ma'am??? FORTY EIGHT!? FORTY EIGHT AMERICAN OYSTERS?? https://t.co/TWzXD3QGpp — yes, really (@simonefiii) October 12, 2023

At what number oyster was bruh getting irritated? ? — Que. (@IceQuebe_) October 12, 2023

My wallet after she ordered crab cakes and shit after four oyster plates: https://t.co/1PAOGWVMfb pic.twitter.com/DhukJocZuK — the enigma. ? (@hrtbrkjnz) October 12, 2023

eating 48 oyster is crazy tho. not even about the price but walking round with a stomach full of oysters off-season is scary ?? — Jordin (@DrakeOfLesbians) October 11, 2023