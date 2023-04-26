Viola Davis on What Could Be Next in Her Film Career: ‘I Wanna Fight Zombies’ [Video]

Oscar winner Viola Davis gave a sneak peek into her dream roles.

via: Complex

Speaking with IndieWire this week at the 48th Chaplin Award Gala, Davis—who can currently be seen as Deloris Jordan in Ben Affleck’s Air—said she “would love” to go the zombie route in the future.

“Listen, I would love to do a zombie movie,” she said. “I’m not gonna kid. Now, I say that and in shooting it, I don’t know if I could distinguish between the real and the fiction. Because if someone was running at me as a zombie, I don’t know—you may hear some things.”

Detailing her zombie hopes further, Davis cited Train to Busan as an example of the type of film she would want to do.

“I want my version of Train to Busan,” she said. “I wanna fight zombies. That’s what I want to do.”

At the gala, Davis was honored with the 48th Chaplin Award. Among those who were on hand to celebrate Davis’ decades-strong career were friends and collaborators including Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep, Steve McQueen, and more.

Confirmed to be next for Davis is the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The film is set to hit theaters this November. As for Air, which is now in theaters, Complex recently spoke with writer Alex Convery about the process of bringing the story of Nike’s Air Jordan deal to the page. As Convery explained, he never thought the film would actually end up getting made.

“As [Affleck has] said many times, getting Viola Davis to play Deloris took the movie to a whole different level,” Convery told Complex. “So it was great. It was super collaborative and I feel like Ben really went about everything the right way.”

