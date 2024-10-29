Vinny Guadagnino Shows Support for Donald Trump While Attending MSG Rally, Gets Slammed by Fans

BY: LBS STAFF Published 56 mins ago

“Vinny, please tell me it’s not true,” expressed a disheartened fan following the Jersey Shore celebrity’s endorsement of figures like Robert F. Kennedy, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk, and Dr. Phil at Donald Trump’s rally alongside his mother.

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino surprised fans when he was spotted in the front row of Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, attending the event with his mother, Paola.

Reporter Kadia Goba from Semafor captured photos of the pair front and center at the event.

"Jersey Shore" Vinny Guadagnino and his family are in the front row of Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally, per a source at the venue. pic.twitter.com/d83v6OuVWt — Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) October 27, 2024

Guadagnino, 36, made no secret of his attendance at the rally, sharing a number of Instagram Stories from the speech-filled evening throughout the night.

Among his shares was one showing support for Trump himself, as the former president took the stage at the end of the night. “The anti-establishment/anti-war/anti-inflation candidate … I don’t vote for anyone Dick Cheney votes for! @realdonaldtrump,” Guadagnino wrote over video of Trump walking out for his speech.

Earlier in the evening, the reality star also praised Vivek Ramaswamy, sharing a clip of the presidential wannabe talking about the “woke DEI agenda” and saying Ramaswamy was “crushing it.” He added, “Look out for him next election.”

He also shared video of Tulsi Gabbard’s speech, as she said, “A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for Dick Cheney and it’s a vote for more war, likely World War III and nuclear war. A vote for Donald Trump is a vote for a man who wants to end wars, not start them.” Vinny’s commentary? “@TulsiGabbard spittin facts. No more wars.”

Vinny went on to share footage of Tucker Carlson exclaiming, “Donald Trump’s gonna win,” as well as Dr. Phil on stage talking about bullying. To the Phil clip, Guadagnino wrote, “Listen to @DrPhil. Don’t bully someone based on who they vote for.”

The reality star also praised Elon Musk, shared footage of Dana White praising Trump and, over video of Robert F. Kennedy wrote, “make america HEALTHY again.”

While he didn’t post about being at the rally on his main feed, fans still flocked to the most recent post from over the weekend to let them know how they felt about his attendance at the rally.

“I really hope this is a BIT. god damn vin, :/” wrote one follower, hoping Guadagnino, who does comedy, was just joking with his presence.

“‘Don’t bully anyone for who they’re voting for!’ Says the guy who’s literally voting for one of the biggest bullies of all time ? got it,” wrote another follower. “Came here and the comments did not disappoint! Definitely with everyone on the unfollow smh!” exclaimed another.

“Welp! Was always a big fan but to know you support a man who could care less about women’s health and bodily autonomy made it a quick unfollow ??” read another popular comment.

Other frustrated comments included: “Vinny tell me its not true,” “Vinny…. I thought you was one of us smh ??, “?? boo” and “You and your mom being at Trump rally is so unsurprising but still disappointing,” “So sad I had to unfollow my favroite jersey shore cast member (besides Nicole obv) ?? disappointed that you are at a trump rally ????????????.”

He did have some supporters, too, praising him for showing his support for Trump by attending the rally and posting about it.

“Yass love you even more now Trump 2024 build that wall!” exclaimed one fan. “All these people will thank us later Vinny when we are healthier no longer at war and saving our country from this disastrous economy. I have faith God saved his life for a reason ??????,” added another.

“I love you even more because you were at a Trump rally!! ??????” wrote another happy fan, while one exclaimed, “LOVE TO SEE IT!!!! We need more celebrities who aren’t afraid of the liberal mob. Lots of triggered folks in the comments, but not surprised! #maga ????”

via: TooFab