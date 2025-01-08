Home > NEWS

‘The View’ Star Sunny Hostin’s Husband Emmanuel Hostin Named in Insurance Fraud Lawsuit

BY: Walker

Published 8 hours ago

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin’s husband, Emmanuel Hostin, has been accused of federal insurance fraud in a new lawsuit.

According to legal documents obtained by the Daily Mail and viewed by Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 7, Emmanuel, who married The View cohost in 1998, is one of almost 200 defendants included in the lawsuit filed with the New York Eastern District Court on December 17, 2024.

Listed as “Emmanuel Hostin, M.D.,” the orthopedic surgeon, based at New York’s Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West Hospitals, per U.S. Health, is accused of federal insurance fraud and “getting kickbacks by performing surgery and … billing a company that insured taxi companies and Uber and Lyft drivers,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

Us has reached out to representatives for Sunny and Emmanuel for comment.

The lawsuit reads, “Hostin knowingly provided fraudulent medical and other healthcare services including arthroscopic surgeries.” The documents also allege that insurance firm American Transit was then billed “in exchange for kickbacks and/or other compensation which were disguised as dividends or other cash distributions.”

Emmanuel addressed the allegations via his attorney Daniel John Thwaites, telling the outlet that his client “denies each and every allegation.” Thwaites added that the lawsuit is a “blanket, scattershot, meritless lawsuit by a near-bankrupt insurance carrier.”

Thwaites offered further, “It is meant to intimidate and harass doctors from collecting for care given to American Transit insureds and their passengers. American Transit has rushed into the lawsuit without ever conducting an examination of Dr. Hostin or expressing any concerns to his lawyers. The real story here is about an insurance carrier abusing the legal system to limit and restrict health care benefits to its insureds and their passengers, and write off its proper obligations.”

Emmanuel and Sunny, 56, reside in Purchase, New York, and share two children — a son, Gabe, who was born in 2002, and a daughter, Paloma, who was born in 2006.

According to the filing, American Transit is seeking at least $450 million in damages. An attorney for the company, William Natbony, told the Daily Mail, “‘No fault fraud is a huge problem in New York. American Transit filed a lawsuit as part of its statutory responsibility to fight such fraud.”

