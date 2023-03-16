‘The View’ Slammed for Not Asking Hugh Grant About ‘Rude’ Ashley Graham Interview

The ladies of ‘The View’ are being called out for not addressing Hugh Grant’s viral interview with Ashley Graham during the actor’s appearance on the talk show Thursday.

via Page Six:

“Awful you didn’t bring up Ashley Graham smh,” one user tweeted after the segment aired.

Another viewer agreed, “how could you not address the Ashley Graham interview with Hugh grant?

“I’m guessing he said he didn’t want to discuss it which unfortunately makes me feel he’s as arrogant as I thought he might be. #TheView.”

A third critic added, “Spineless no one asked about Oscars Red Carpet interview,” while a fourth reiterated, “So, I guess Hugh Grant went to the #TheView with the agreement not to touch what happened with him and Ashley Graham? Because not a word, let alone a sentence!”

Grant, 62, went on “The View” Thursday to promote his new film, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” and co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farrah Griffin noticeably avoided the elephant in the room.

Instead, the ladies discussed the “Four Weddings and a Funeral” star’s reunion with his former co-star Andie MacDowell on the Oscars 2023 stage, when they presented together for the award for Best Production Design.

“You two seemed to have had a good time,” Goldberg, 67, pointed out without making any mention of Grant’s red carpet blunder with Graham, 35.

A rep for “The View” did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment on why the topic was avoided altogether.

On Sunday evening, Graham — who was one of ABC’s red carpet hosts — asked Grant a series of questions that he was clearly not interested in answering.

For instance, the “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host asked the “Love Actually” star whether he was rooting for any nominee, and he dryly replied, “No one in particular.”

The duo also shared an awkward moment when Grant referenced the 1848 novel “Vanity Fair” and Graham thought he was talking about the annual magazine party.

By the end of the interview, the “Undoing” alum was seen rolling his eyes as he walked off.

Viewers were torn about who came off worse during the interview.

Some called Grant “rude” and a “jerk” for how he treated Graham, while others thought the model was ill-prepared and asked “stupid questions.”

When asked about the viral moment after the awards show, Graham said in response, “My mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go.”

Grants PR reps must’ve put a hard ‘don’t ask’ on that question — because they usually ask everybody about everything. There’s no way that just didn’t happen to make the talking points.