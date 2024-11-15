Home > NEWS

‘The View’ Hosts Deny Claim They Wore Black Because They’re Mourning Donald Trump’s Re-Election

BY: Walker

Published 13 hours ago

The ladies on ‘The View’ may have voted for Kamala Harris in this election, but that doesn’t mean they were literally in mourning on Nov. 6, despite what those on the Internet might think.

“The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg asked her co-hosts on Thursday, “Do you think people get annoyed with us when we are dressed too cheerily and talking about stuff like this?” The question was raised when the all-female panel were discussing the election which concluded with Donald Trump’s win.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who was accused of wearing black in mourning after the election, dismissed the criticism. “The Internet was convinced I wore black after the election because I was in mourning,” she said. “No! It was a cute Veronica Beard dress. I’m not that bothered by this that I’m going to be mourning.”

Advertisement

Sara Haines agreed, saying, “Everyone in New York city wears black, it’s all we wear! Hello!” Both Farah Griffin and Haines were present at the table on the morning after the election, along with hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, all of whom wore black.

Despite the criticism, Farah Griffin and her co-hosts defended their choice of attire and argued that they are proud to offer a variety of topics on the show, including serious discussions and lighter segments based on advice columns.

via: AceShowbiz

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Update: Video Allegedly Shows Moment Parents Choked Daughter at Bus Stop In Attempted ‘Honor Killing’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Stevie J Claims Diddy Was On Drugs When He Assaulted Cassie In Hotel Video

By: Walker
NEWS

Cardi B ‘Came Out Of Pocket’ For Her Kamala Harris Rally Appearance: ‘I Didn’t Get Paid A Dollar’

By: Walker
NEWS

Lil Durk Has Reportedly Pled Not Guilty In His Alleged Murder-For-Hire Plot Of Quando Rondo

By: Walker
NEWS

Diddy Reportedly Calls Shyne’s ‘Fall Guy’ Claims ‘Unequivocally False’

By: Walker
NEWS

Kyle Richards Reflects on Discussing Her Sexuality with Her Daughters: ‘I Felt So Loved and So Supported’

By: Walker
NEWS

Offset Involved in Physical Altercation With French Rapper’s Crew in Paris [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Are ‘Not Broken Up’ Following Split Rumors

By: Walker
NEWS

Skai Jackson’s Baby Daddy Deondre Burgin Arrested in Cincinnati for Parole Violation

By: Walker
NEWS

Tyson Slaps Paul in Face During Final Stare-Down [Video]

By: Walker