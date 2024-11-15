‘The View’ Hosts Deny Claim They Wore Black Because They’re Mourning Donald Trump’s Re-Election

BY: Walker Published 13 hours ago

The ladies on ‘The View’ may have voted for Kamala Harris in this election, but that doesn’t mean they were literally in mourning on Nov. 6, despite what those on the Internet might think.

“The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg asked her co-hosts on Thursday, “Do you think people get annoyed with us when we are dressed too cheerily and talking about stuff like this?” The question was raised when the all-female panel were discussing the election which concluded with Donald Trump’s win.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who was accused of wearing black in mourning after the election, dismissed the criticism. “The Internet was convinced I wore black after the election because I was in mourning,” she said. “No! It was a cute Veronica Beard dress. I’m not that bothered by this that I’m going to be mourning.”

Sara Haines agreed, saying, “Everyone in New York city wears black, it’s all we wear! Hello!” Both Farah Griffin and Haines were present at the table on the morning after the election, along with hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, all of whom wore black.

Despite the criticism, Farah Griffin and her co-hosts defended their choice of attire and argued that they are proud to offer a variety of topics on the show, including serious discussions and lighter segments based on advice columns.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

