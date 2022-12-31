  1. Home
‘View’ Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters’ Death: Star Jones and More [Photos]

December 31, 2022 6:27 PM PST

After the news of Barbara Walters’ death at 93, former The View cohosts like Star Jones, Rosie Perez, Michelle Collins and Meghan McCain, as well as celebrities and colleagues have shared touching messages.

Star Jones, who joined Walters as one of the talk show’s original four personalities in 1997, called the 93-year-old her “sister … mother … friend …colleague … [and] mentor” in a tweet on Friday.

The attorney, 60, added, “I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well.”

As for Meghan McCain, who co-hosted the ABC series from 2017 to 2021, she also praised the late “trailblazer” via Twitter.

“Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism,” the 38-year-old wrote.

“Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of,” McCain continued. “Rest in peace you will forever be an icon.”

Walters passed away in her New York City home on Friday night.

Michelle Collins, who co-hosted the show for one season from 2015 to 2016 shared an anecdote.

“One of the first rites of passage of becoming a host on @TheView was to have lunch with Barbara Walters,” Collins tweeted. “Few times in my life have I been that nervous. She was an absolute trailblazer, class, elegance, smarts that are increasingly hard to come by. I’ll always be grateful. RIP.”

Read more tributes below:

