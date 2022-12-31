‘View’ Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters’ Death: Star Jones and More [Photos]

After the news of Barbara Walters’ death at 93, former The View cohosts like Star Jones, Rosie Perez, Michelle Collins and Meghan McCain, as well as celebrities and colleagues have shared touching messages.

Star Jones, who joined Walters as one of the talk show’s original four personalities in 1997, called the 93-year-old her “sister … mother … friend …colleague … [and] mentor” in a tweet on Friday.

The attorney, 60, added, “I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well.”

I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor. — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) December 31, 2022

As for Meghan McCain, who co-hosted the ABC series from 2017 to 2021, she also praised the late “trailblazer” via Twitter.

“Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism,” the 38-year-old wrote.

Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer. Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism.

Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 31, 2022

“Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of,” McCain continued. “Rest in peace you will forever be an icon.”

Walters passed away in her New York City home on Friday night.

Michelle Collins, who co-hosted the show for one season from 2015 to 2016 shared an anecdote.

“One of the first rites of passage of becoming a host on @TheView was to have lunch with Barbara Walters,” Collins tweeted. “Few times in my life have I been that nervous. She was an absolute trailblazer, class, elegance, smarts that are increasingly hard to come by. I’ll always be grateful. RIP.”

One of the first rites of passage of becoming a host on @TheView was to have lunch with Barbara Walters. Few times in my life have I been that nervous. She was an absolute trailblazer, class, elegance, smarts that are increasingly hard to come by. I’ll always be grateful. RIP — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) December 31, 2022

Read more tributes below:

Thank you Barbara Walters for giving a shy girl who didn’t like to debate a seven-year chance of a lifetime. Thank You for allowing me to find my voice and encouraging me to fly. My heart hurts, but I’ll always love you Lady! ?? #BarbaraWalters pic.twitter.com/lzvtRnJiR4 — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) December 31, 2022

She was the best + one thing I haven’t seen her honored for is this: she was the first person on the phone with advice and support when you fell down on the job – she called and offered me the best professional advice of my life and offered to call my boss when I needed it most! https://t.co/Dv6hKfwSN6 — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) December 31, 2022

Thank you for opening doors, breaking barriers, shattering glass-ceilings and making it possible for so many of us to stand on shout shoulders. Rest in Power, #BarbaraWalters. pic.twitter.com/JYn62zJT0V — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 31, 2022

A true trailblazer and icon ! She lived a full life and leaves behind such a powerful legacy. Rest in peace, Barbara Walters. pic.twitter.com/nn6c5JWd6h — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) December 31, 2022

She was obviously amazing on television but I selfishly loved spending time with her in person. Sitting next to her at a dinner party was the best seat in the house. With love, respect and admiration – rest in peace Barbara Walters. #barbarawalters pic.twitter.com/AD4BQtHrUg — Don Lemon (@donlemon) December 31, 2022