‘The View’ Co-Hosts Clash Over Simone Biles’ Husband’s Controversial Remarks: ‘Give Him Some Grace’

Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin aren’t seeing eye-to-eye when it comes to Simone Biles’ husband.

via Page Six:

The “View” co-hosts clashed over Jonathan Owens’ controversial comment that he is more of a “catch” than his Olympian wife during their “Hot Topics” segment Tuesday.

Hostin, 55, began by saying she found it hard to believe that the NFL player, 28, didn’t know who Biles, 26, was before he met her in 2020.

“She was on a Wheaties box. … Everybody knows who Simone Biles is,” the attorney added. “I don’t know who he is.”

Co-host Sara Haines agreed, sharing that she was most peeved by Owens saying he usually considers the man in a relationship to be the “catch.”

“Have you met other men?” she asked, causing the audience and her fellow panelists to laugh. “Are you listening to yourself right now?”

Hostin then chimed in, “I want more for her. I hope she’s happy. No one ever knows what’s going on in relationships, but she is the catch.”

Farah Griffin, 34, was quick to defend Owens, though, calling him and Biles an “adorable” and “beautiful” couple who “seem very happy.”

The former White House director of strategic communications noted that the Green Bay Packers safety claimed he “didn’t have NBC” when Biles shot to stardom during the 2016 Olympics because he was in college, so he “may have not seen [her].”

“I get she is the greatest of all time, so he should have known, but I give him some grace,” Farah Griffin added before Hostin interrupted, “He saw that Wheaties box.”

Haines, 46, further argued that Biles’ star power “transcends” the Olympics.

The talk show co-hosts also discussed the gymnast’s recent debate with Owens about whether her sport or football is tougher.

“We’ve tried to pin each other against on like, difficulty, ability and all that stuff,” Biles shared on Peacock’s “2023 Back That Year Up” special last month.

“So, at the end of the day, gymnastics is harder — if he agrees or not.”

Haines said Tuesday of the topic, “No shade to football players because here it comes, but, like, football players run into each other, like, you bang into each other, you throw a ball.

“Gymnasts do things with their body — that is muscles from their fingertips all the way down to their toes. … I’d like to see that man try.”

Despite all of the backlash Owens has received since his statements, Biles has steadfastly remained supportive of her husband.

When Owens shared a photo of the two with the caption, “Just know we locked in over here ??,” Biles added in the comments section, “??? for life.”

The criticism did not die down, however, prompting the seven-time Olympic medalist to later ask on X, formerly known as Twitter, “are y’all done yet?”

Biles and Owens first confirmed their romance in August 2020. They wed in a courtroom ceremony in Houston in April 2023, and tied the knot a second time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, weeks later.

We agree with Sunny.