Video Shows Trey Songz Pulling a Woman’s Breast Out and Shouting ‘T*tty in the Open,’ Victim Seeks Damages for Emotional Distress

A woman is accusing Trey Songz of forcibly removing her breast from her bikini top — and there’s video of the alleged assault.

via Complex:

As TMZ first reported, Megan Johnson is accusing Songz of sexually assaulting her during an August 2013 party, when he allegedly pulled her breast out of her top at a Foxwoods Resort Casino event in Mashantucket, Connecticut. A new letter from attorneys George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell on Thursday claims the R&B star came up behind Johnson, pulled the top, and chanted “titties in the open” four times. (The video appears to feature him saying “titty in the open.”) Her team says she was embarrassed by the incident and is seeking damages over lasting emotional distress and self-harm.

A rep for Trey Songz declined to comment.

“I am sure this letter does not come as a surprise to you,” the message to Songz reads. “One woman may have been mistaken, but it is unlikely that the 12+ women that have made complaints about you, including our four clients, were also mistaken. Ms. Johnson is certainly not mistaken. Perhaps the enclosed video will refresh your recollection and illustrate the certainty of your negligent and reckless behavior.”

The letter claims Johnson recalls “holding her arm over her chest longer than necessary out of fear you would randomly assault her from behind again,” as Vrabeck and Mitchell say their client “has instructed me to explore all reasonable settlement offers that exceed $5 million.”

Megan Johnson was reminded of the alleged assault in December of 2021, amid Songz’s other legal troubles. The singer was most recently cleared earlier this month in a Las Vegas sexual assault case, and beyond that, has been accused of raping a woman during a 2016 party. He was hit with a $20 million lawsuit in that matter. Another woman accused Songz of assaulting her during a 2017 New Year’s Eve party in Miami—which he filed a motion to dismiss.

“We are grateful to the LVMPD for the professional police work done and their thorough investigation, which included findings of inconsistency in witness testimony and insufficient evidence,” lawyers David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said of the Las Vegas case being cleared this month. “We are pleased that Trey can now return to what he does best, entertaining.”

Watch the video below. We have to say alleged for legal purposes, but that sure looks like Trey to us.

Trey Songz has a new accuser and this one says she has video proof of him exposing her breast in public, she wants him to pay up, north of $5million ?: https://t.co/Lo4V0AsAZu pic.twitter.com/ODFGbnxtGx — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 21, 2022