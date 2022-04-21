Von Miller Accused By Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Of Leaking Explicit Snaps In Revenge Porn Lawsuit

Bills linebacker Von Miller has been sued by a women who claims he sent a private photo of her to others as an act of revenge.

via: AceShowbiz

Von Miller has been slapped with a revenge porn lawsuit allegedly filed by his ex-girlfriend. In the court documents, the NFL player is accused of leaking intimate photos they took without her consent.

In the legal papers obtained by TMZ, his ex, using the pseudonym Jane Done, sued the Buffalo Bills’ player for intrusion into private affairs as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress as he allegedly leaked the explicit photos to “two well-known celebrities.” The suit is seeking unspecified damages and a permanent injunction against the athlete.

“This case is a cautionary tale for young women that date professional athletes like [Von] that think laws do not apply because of fame, money, and power,” the docs stated. “However, professional athletes are not exempt from the law and [Von’s] vindictive, manipulative and unlawful actions must not be condoned.” The woman went on to stress that intimate photos and videos they took were “not meant to be shared with others.”

Later, Von’s ex claimed that he violated her trust. The paperwork stated that “on or around May 7, 2020, in a fit of jealousy, anger, and rage, Von sent via social media a private sexually explicit photograph of [Doe] and [Von]” to the celebs.

The football player’s former flame also claimed that the message he sent to the first celebrity read, “This the b***h you want? You can have her dawg.” Another message he texted to a separate star said, “This the b***h you want?”

“Jane Doe did not consent to [Von’s] distribution and/or sharing of the private sexually explicit photograph that revealed Jane Doe’s private and intimate body parts and depicted Jane Doe engaging in a sexual act,” added the suit. “[Von] committed the acts alleged maliciously, fraudulently, and oppressively, with the wrongful intention of injuring Jane Doe.” The woman went on to stress that she has suffered “emotional distress, harm to her reputation, including shame, mortification and embarrassment.”

Von’s ex-girlfriend’s lawyer believed that his client’s alleged situation can serve as a learning experience for females who date famous names. “This case is a cautionary tale for young women that date professional athletes like [Von] that think laws do not apply because of fame, money, and power,” said the attorney. “However, professional athletes are not exempt from the law and [Von’s] vindictive, manipulative and unlawful actions must not be overlooked.”