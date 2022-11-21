Camera Shows Man Throw Brick at Window of NYC Gay Bar; 4th Attack at Same Spot in a Week [Video]

It was a busy Saturday night in Hell’s Kitchen where cameras captured a man hurling a huge rock at the front window at Vers.

via: New York Post

Video provided to The Post shows a man approaching the bar VERS in Hell’s Kitchen around 10 p.m. and chucking a brick at it.

The bar has shatterproof glass windows, which owner David DeParolesa told The Post he had installed in anticipation of possible anti-gay attacks. Nobody was harmed in the incident.

“I thought about the glass when I first opened the space in July,” DeParolesa said Sunday. “It doesn’t shatter, but it does crack.”

DeParolesa said this was the fourth time someone has thrown something at his bar’s window in a week and called the attacks “unnerving.

Clarification: a brick was thrown AT the window, but the glass is shatterproof so nobody was harmed. https://t.co/QWOHzzHZUk — ryan (@thisismeryan13) November 20, 2022

The attack happened the same night that five people were killed and 18 were injured when a gunman opened fire at a LGBTQ night club in Colorado.

In terms of the New York City attacks, it is unclear if it is the same suspect involved in each, but DeParolesa said they have all been similar, with a person throwing a brick at the window each time.

The NYPD has responded to each incident, but the owner said he hasn’t heard back from them with any updates yet.

An NYPD spokesperson told The Post that police are “definitely looking into it” and no arrests have been made.

VERS was opened earlier this year, and DeParolesa said the attacks won’t stop him from opening the bar at 5 p.m. Sunday “like always.”