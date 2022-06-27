Video Shows Lil Durk Pushing Fan for Allegedly Insulting King Von, 6ix9ine and Perkioo Respond [Photos + Video]

Things got heated during Lil Durk’s performance at OH MY! Festival in Rotterdam on Sunday (June 26), and not just because of the sunny weather beating down on the Dutch city.

via: Complex

Following the release of the deluxe edition of 7220, a video surfaced showing Lil Durk pushing a fan for allegedly disrespecting the late King Von.

The clip, which can be seen below, shows Durk getting into a confrontation with a person from the audience at one of his recent concerts. He then shoves the person backwards, as security appears to make sure the man returns to the crowd. It’s not clear what was said during their brief interaction, but according to Akademiks, it was over some disrespectful comments directed at Durk’s close collaborator King Von, who was fatally shot in Atlanta in November, 2020.

In a since-deleted comment on Akademiks post on the matter, per HotNewHipHop, 6ix9ine gave props to the person Durk pushed in the video. “Fan held his ground didn’t even flinch,” he wrote. “Von rolling in the flames of hell.”

6ix9ine also commented on a video that shows a different angle of the incident. “The fan saw right past the ‘ACT/persona’ … he wasn’t scared,” he wrote. “If it wasn’t for the security that boy was steppin by himself.”

Durk’s lookalike, Perkioo, warned 6ix9ine not to act up if he comes back to Miami, where he’s based, in a comment shared by Akademiks. “We touch ? in Miami they ain’t talking bout it,” Perkioo wrote. 6ix9ine responded, because of course he did.

“? ? ? I never got touched. Been home for 3 years & still alive ? while rappers gettin shot in chipotles others dying in front of clubs,” 6ix9ine wrote. “I don’t wanna hear nothing. I still remember this man face when we put that jacket on him ???.”

6ix9ine and Durk have been trading shots for quite some time now, although their feud flared up earlier this year after the controversial Brooklyn rapper appeared to ambush Durk’s lookalike in a video. In the clip, 6ix9ine offered up a jacket featuring a photo of the late King Von to Perkioo, who looked less than enthused.