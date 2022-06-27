Sha’Carri Richardson Demands Reporters “Respect Athletes More” in Post-Race Interview [Photo + Video]

Sha’Carri Richardson gave a fiery speech to reporters Sunday, after she failed to qualify for the 200-meter final at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

Yesterday (June 26), Sha’Carri Richardson sent a strong message to reporters after falling short during the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships. Refusing to take any questions, the sprinter made a statement in regards to what she feels is a lack of respect from the media:

“What I have to say, y’all can all take this interview and do whatever you want to do with it. I’m coming to speak, not only just on my behalf, but on all athletes’ behalf, that when you guys do interviews, y’all should respect athletes more. Y’all should understand them, coming from whether they’re winning, whether they’re losing, whatever the case may be, athletes deserve way more respect than when y’all just come and throw cameras into their faces.”

She continued, “Understand how an athlete operates and then ask your questions. Then be more understanding of the fact that they are still human, no matter just to the fact that y’all are just trying to get something to put out in an article to make a dollar. Thank you.”

I know what I say lol y’all can’t clown me ???didn’t get it done,no excuses . Y’all don’t deserve my story ?NEXT !! https://t.co/SWRYyAnA2f — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) June 26, 2022

Richardson took part in the aforementioned event’s 200-meter semifinals, where she placed fifth with a time of 22.47 seconds. Last Thursday also saw her failing to advance from the preliminary heat in the 100-meter race, finishing with a time of 11.31.

Despite the disappointment, Richardson isn’t letting up on her athletic career, promising to “bring some Texas drip” to the Diamond League that takes place in Europe:

“I would describe this season as part of my journey, and that my journey is a long walk that is not over, no matter critics, no matter media, no matter the flesh involved … My journey is mine and I’m so excited to keep walking it.”

Check out a video clip of Sha’Carri Richardson‘s comments to the media below.

Sha’Carri Richardson just came through the mixed zone at USAs and asked for media to treat athletes with more respect and thoughtfulness in post-race interviews. She did not take questions. pic.twitter.com/tTF06HgIMJ — Jonathan Gault (@jgault13) June 26, 2022

It’s fashion track queen Sha’Carri Richardson @itskerrii ! “Whenever I step onna track, I want all eyes on me, win, lose or draw.” And as all queens should, she’s standing at the forefront of better treatment for athletes ? Keep the fire looks coming boo ???#USATFOutdoors pic.twitter.com/EHQW1L7vlq — Katelyn ? (@kxnaomi) June 26, 2022