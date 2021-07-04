Video Shows Accidental July 4th Fireworks Explosion in Maryland [Photo + Video]

Beachgoers in Ocean City, MD caught an early fireworks show Sunday (July 4) morning after “an unintentional discharge of fireworks” exploded near the water.

via: Complex

WBAL reports the employees suffered minor injuries and refused to be taken to a local hospital, and no other beach or boardwalk visitors were injured as a result of the explosion.

At around 10:30 a.m, firefighters were called to the beach after there were reports that a vehicle was on fire. When they arrived, they found the city’s downtown fireworks display discharging. Ocean City Fire said that the fireworks was “unintentionally detonated” as employees were handling them. Luckily, the entire display didn’t ignite.

People recorded video of the incident. Check it out below.

VIDEO ? July 4 fireworks accidentally set off (from a truck) at once displaying a terrifying scene in Ocean City, Maryland pic.twitter.com/MIojK86odw — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 4, 2021

“Our fire marshals are on the scene and will investigate the cause of the unintentional discharge,” Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers said in a statement that was posted to Facebook. “Prior to the fireworks being off loaded from the vehicle, fire marshals secure a safe zone around the fireworks and put other safety protocols in place. It is this very zone and safety protocols that kept anyone else from being injured.”

According to NBC Washington all firework shows in Ocean City have been canceled “due to an abundance of caution.”

So this just happened in Ocean City, MD. pic.twitter.com/B0djA8JxF7 — Gilly Gene (@GillyOfThe412) July 4, 2021

Statement from the Ocean City Fire Department pic.twitter.com/O4TR6A2LGr — Logan Dubel (@LoganDubel) July 4, 2021

ocean city fireworks had a bit of a problem this morning pic.twitter.com/kWFwX1Lmnk — Jess (@cachiajess) July 4, 2021