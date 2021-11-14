Verzuz Presents “A Night for the Queens” Featuring Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills [Photo + Video]

Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills will go head-to-head in the next VERZUZ showdown.

via: Revolt

Verzuz tweeted that Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills will headline “A night for the Queens,” live from The Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The event is being powered by Hallmark Mahogany, and frankly, we’re positive both Khan and Mills will help usher in the holiday season appropriately.

Fans who want to see these two divas duke it out in-person can purchase tickets now at Verzuztv.com. If you can’t make it to the show, the event will be livestreamed via Triller and Instagram Live.

Similar to the Bone-Thugs and Three 6 Mafia Verzuz, the matchup between Mills and Khan has reportedly been in the works for some time. In June — while promoting new music on Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club,” Mills mentioned that her team tried reaching out to Timbaland and Swizz Beatz to set up a Verzuz between herself and Khan.

#VERZUZ rejected Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills pic.twitter.com/lGNS8orwtI — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) June 21, 2021

“I think we tried. George, who’s Chaka’s manager and my manager reached out to them but they weren’t interested,” she said at the time. Later in the interview, Mills’ manager interjects and informs the singer that both parties were actively working on making the Verzuz battle happen. “Oh now they want to do it. Fuck ‘em. I don’t want to do it,” Mills said jokingly. “Now they want to do it…”

Nevertheless, Khan brings a catalogue filled with three decades worth of hits. Songs like “I’m Every Woman,” “Love You All My Lifetime,” “Ain’t Nobody,” ”Sweet Thing,” “What Cha’ Gonna Do For Me,” “Eye to Eye,” and “Through the Fire” will definitely have viewers singing along.

Mills enters the match with an equally impressive resume. Fans will likely hear her perform tracks such as “I Feel Good All Over,” “I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love,” “The Medicine Song,” “Never Knew Love Like This,” “Put Your Body In It,” “Feel the Fire” and her standout from The Wiz, “Home.”

Circle Thursday (Nov. 18) in your calendars now, and make sure you tune in at 5 p.m. PT. Check out the flyer below:

A night for the QUEENS!! Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills ? LIVE from LA! 11/18 5PM PT

? https://t.co/hViUguBvSL This special Holiday #VERZUZ is brought to you by #HallmarkMahogany. Use code Sign & Send™, to drop a handwritten note into a real Mahogany card this Holiday Season. pic.twitter.com/x4enN0yfOL — VERZUZ (@verzuzonline) November 14, 2021

We may have to pop in for this.