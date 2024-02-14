Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Draws 5% More Households Than Rihanna's Show | lovebscott.com

The Super Bowl LVIII broadcast wasn’t the only thing setting viewership records over the weekend.

The NFL announced Usher’s halftime performance drew 129.3 million viewers, setting an all-time record.

via: Forbes

Usher’s first Super Bowl show drew 30.1 million households, according to TV intelligence company Samba TV, which released numbers from the big game Monday morning.

Samba noted that was up 5% from the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, which featured Rihanna revealing her pregnancy and drew universal rave reviews. Rihanna performed without any guests (except the baby bump), but Usher’s show was packed with other performers, many of whom had guested on some of his biggest hits.

“Following Apple Music’s first successful halftime show last year, it found success with fans yet again with an impressive 30.1 million viewers, exceeding last year’s Rhianna-led show Overall, the halftime show drew in 5% more viewers than last year,” said Ashwin Navin, co-founder and CEO of Samba TV.

The best comparison may be to Dr. Dre’s halftime show at Super Bowl 2022, certainly one of the most popular and most-talked-about halftime performances of the past decade with guests including 50 Cent, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige. That performance drew 29 million households.