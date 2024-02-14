Lionel Richie, Diana Ross to Headline Inaugural Fool in Love Festival | lovebscott.com

A groovy new festival is coming to Los Angeles this summer.

via: Rolling Stone

Lionel Richie and Diana Ross will headline the first Fool in Love festival set to take place at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California on Aug. 31.

The event will also bring together performances from pop, soul, and R&B legends including Santana, Al Green, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, The Isley Brothers, Charlie Wilson, Eric Burdon & The Animals, The O’Jays, The Jacksons, and more.

The presale will begin Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. P.T. and a festival SMS list at FoolInLove.com is now open for sign-ups for an access code to the presale. A public on-sale will follow at 2 p.m. that same day.

In 2022, the Supremes were honored a decade after Diana Ross received a lifetime achievement award in 2012. Together with Ross, the group was one of Motown’s colossal and most consistent hitmakers, swooping 12 Number One hits from 1964 to 1969.

Last year, the singer embarked on her Music Legacy Tour in June with stops in San Diego, Santa Barbara Reno, Atlantic City, and more. In May 2022, Ross and Tame Impala released the Jack Antonoff-produced track “Turn Up the Sunshine” as the lead single to Antonoff’s soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Richie will set off on the second-leg of his Sing A Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire in May. He’ll be visiting Knoxville, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Columbus, and more, before wrapping up on June 16 in Pittsburgh. At this year’s Grammys, Richie was among the star-studded list of presenters including Christina Aguilera, Maluma, Lenny Kravitz, Mark Ronson, Meryl Streep, and Oprah Winfrey.