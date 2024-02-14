Notorious Race Faker Rachel Dolezal Now an Elementary School Teacher — While Raking in Thousands on OnlyFans | lovebscott.com

Infamous race faker and former NAACP chapter president Rachel Dolezal is reportedly now working as a teacher at an Arizona elementary school — while also potentially raking in thousands of dollars a month as a racy OnlyFans model.

via: Daily Mail

Dolezal, who changed her name to Nkechi Diallo, has been listed under payroll records at Sunrise Drive Elementary School as an after school instructor.

According to the records, seen by Outkick, she is making $19-an-hour while she also sells content on the explicit adult site for $9.99 a month.

Between her school job and the adult career, Dolezal could be making as much as $1,220 a month from her posts on the site alone.

One post in September got 122 likes from subscribers, equating to $1,220, which could be even higher due to the full number of subscribers being unknown.

Dolezal’s page was launched in September 2021 and was reportedly going to feature ‘foot photos,’ hair tutorials and fitness routines.

In addition to her OnlyFans account, Dolezal has previously sold homemade lollipops, Melanin Spectrum dolls and a $1,000 sculpture of an electric chair.

Images shared on social media by the elementary school show Dolezal in the background.

Dolezal said in 2021 that side hustles are the only way she can earn a living, since she’s been unable to get a job due to the scandal surrounding her fake race.

Dolezal spent more than 10 years posing as a black woman, rising to become a chapter president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

She also became a teacher of Africana studies at East Washington University.

In 2015, a local news reporter in Washington ‘outed’ Dolezal after revealing her Montana parents, Ruthanne and Lawrence Dolezal, were both white.

She was sacked from her job with the NAACP and subsequently dismissed from her position at Eastern Washington University.

The controversial ‘civil rights activist’ would later argue that she was ‘transracial’ and has said she did nothing wrong in not correcting ‘assumptions’ that she is black.