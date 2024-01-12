Usher Shares "30 Years In The Making" Clip Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime Show [Video]

Usher has started teasing his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with a new trailer.

via: Rap-Up

He heightened anticipation for the show by releasing a one-minute teaser video today (Jan. 12). The clip took fans through a 30-year retrospective of Usher’s career, featuring his chart-topping hits and iconic moments.

The trailer opened with a gospel choir rendition of “Peace up, A-Town down,” from the intro of Usher’s 2004 hit “Yeah!” with Lil Jon and Ludacris. It then took a nostalgic journey back to 1997, highlighting the R&B icon’s rise to stardom following his second album, My Way. The footage also included snippets of his early days and scenes from the aforementioned music video.

Elsewhere, Usher’s peers and fans, including J Balvin, Jung Kook from BTS, and NBA star LeBron James, made cameo appearances.

Check it out below.

In a statement released in September 2023, the “Good Good” artist shared his eagerness to deliver a unique show. He said, “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course,” JAY-Z shared in a statement. “Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul.”

The halftime performance coincides with the upcoming release of Usher’s ninth studio album, COMING HOME. The 20-song LP will feature “Risk It All” with H.E.R. and “Standing Next to You.” Furthermore, it’s scheduled for Feb. 9, just two days before the Super Bowl.

The event will be broadcast live on CBS and available for streaming on Paramount+, NFL+, and Vix at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.