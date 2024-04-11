Usher To Receive Key To Hometown In Special ‘Coming Home’ Celebration | lovebscott.com

Yesterday (April 10), the city of Chattanooga, TN announced a “community celebration” in honor of Usher, who was born and raised there before relocating to Atlanta, GA to pursue his music career.

via: Vibe

Usher is set to receive the key to his hometown of Chattanooga, Tenn. on Saturday, April 20.

In partnership with UTC and Chattanooga Business Elite (CBE), the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County will host a special community-wide “Coming Home” ceremony for the esteemed crooner.

“The city of Chattanooga provided a spark that ignited the fire in me to pursue my dreams as a singer and I’m thankful for the support I received from so many great family members, friends, and mentors so early in my journey,” expressed Usher in a statement. “Thank you for the honor, I look forward to celebrating with you all.”

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly shared, “The pride in Chattanooga during Usher’s iconic Super Bowl halftime show was palpable. We know as a smaller city we punch way above our weight when it comes to the talent our city produces, and Usher is one of the finest examples of that talent. He’s going to feel the love when he comes home to McKenzie Arena on April 20th. I look forward to seeing y’all there.”

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp also spoke highly of Usher. “From his days at Orchard Knob and Dalewood to the pinnacle of the music industry, Usher is one the great talents who have come through our public school system,” he said. “I hope other young boys and girls across Hamilton County see Usher’s rise to the world stage and know that they have the same potential.”

The celebration will be hosted at the McKenzie Arena and is free for attendees. However, tickets are required and limited to two per person. Only 3,500 tickets will be available online on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. ET.