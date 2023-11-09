Usher Raves About Girlfriend and 'Best Friend' Jennifer Goicoechea: 'I'm Very Happy, Very Fortunate'

Usher’s persona may be that of a ladies’ man, but in real life he only has eyes for longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea.

via: Complex

“I have an amazing partner, a support system,” the singer said of Goicoechea, the SVP of A&R at Epic Records, according to Cosmopolitan. “We have any amazing dynamic between our relationship where I’m able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children and dealing with the dynamic of how you communicate with them.”

The two were first spotted together in 2019. They welcomed their first child Sovereign Bo Raymond the following year.

Their second child Sire Castrello Raymond was born in 2021.

Usher praised Goicoechea for bringing balance to their parenting styles.

“She’s better at it than me in many lights. I’m a man-man, so I’m like, ‘This is what we’re doing,’ and I might be a little bit more disciplinary at times,” he said, metaphorically. “If there’s a slap and a hug, I’m the slap and she’s the hug. But that creates balance.”

“I’m very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner,” Usher admitted. “She’s my best friend and I love her.”

Usher has been tapped to perform at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in February. “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” he said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”