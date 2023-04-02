Usher Pulls Cruel April Fools’ Joke at Dreamville Fest With Beyoncé Prank [Photos + Video]

Usher sent Dreamville Festival attendees into pandemonium last night (April 1) when he pulled off an epic April Fools’ prank.

via: Rolling Stone

“I said I would have a special surprise for you tonight, should I tell you what that surprise is? Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, put your hands together for the one, the only, Beyoncé,” Usher announced as the crowd screamed in approval.

Usher then did some of his best acting since Light It Up as he spent the next minute sauntering around and trying to cajole some unseen person onto the stage as the crowd’s anticipation continued to build. Finally, Usher returned to the microphone and spoke those dreaded two words, “April Fools.”

There was some consolation toward the tail end of Usher’s career-spanning headlining set as he did bring out a surprise, actually-there special guest: City Girls, who joined the singer for their collaboration “Good Love.”

Dreamville Fest in Raleigh, North Carolina continues Sunday with Summer Walker, JID, Glorilla, Burna Boy, Waka Flocka Flame and the night’s main event, J. Cole and Drake together onstage.

Forgot it was April Fools, so Usher announced Beyoncé as a surprise guest ? I was so excited for a sec pic.twitter.com/UBzAcfGruZ — carlos (@nightscanary) April 2, 2023

Usher just gestured to the side of the stage and said “ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, my special guest, Beyoncé.” It was an April Fools joke. But I wasn’t laughing. pic.twitter.com/SzcNZcwvQY — Braxton ? (@Braxtonbrew96) April 2, 2023

Usher April Fooled Everyone at #DreamVilleFest saying he was bringing out Beyonce #DreamvilleFest2023 pic.twitter.com/FZ81AfxzH6 — Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) April 2, 2023

Usher just said he was bringing out Beyoncé at the Dreamville festival (I’m watching in TV mind you ?) I was shocked, my jaw dropped and I gasped…….it was an April Fools joke ? — ?? (@ginahazep) April 2, 2023

Usher about to lose his VIP seats to one of Beyoncé’s concerts this summer lmao. https://t.co/Cn9dRMTCtq — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) April 2, 2023

Usher getting ready to prank 50'000 people at #dreamvillefest by telling them beyonce was a special guest pic.twitter.com/7hkS8mPD07 — xav (@UltralightXavy) April 2, 2023