University Of California, Berkeley Prepares To Offer Nicki Minaj Course In 2023 [Photos]

For years, Nicki Minaj has encouraged her fans to stay in school and go to college. Now, the Barbz have all the more reason to be excited to hit the books.

via: HuffPost

The institution will offer an African American studies course about the rapper during the spring 2023 semester, professor Peace And Love El Henson confirmed Thursday on Twitter.

aww, thank u so much for sharing this @tcmccr. and thank u so much for responding @NICKIMINAJ. i’m so excited to be teaching AAS 140.2: “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms” this spr 2023 @ uc berkeley. we would be hella happy & honored for u to stop by! ? — peace and love el henson, PhD (she/they) (@dr_peaceandlove) October 7, 2022

The class, “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms,” will include roughly 90-minute lectures on Tuesdays and Thursdays next year, according to the university’s academic guide.

Minaj responded to a tweet about the course earlier Thursday and expressed interest in attending a lecture.

I’d love to stop by — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 6, 2022

“I’d love to stop by,” she wrote.

On Friday, the rapper retweeted a separate post about the news, alongside a snapping gif.

She also retweeted a user who joked that a concert clip was actually Minaj explaining “the class rules” at the start of the semester.

the teacher explaining the class rules at the beginning of the semester pic.twitter.com/QbgApwx3Iq https://t.co/XCGUmeV3JQ — de baas retinto (@lazarusinho) October 7, 2022

El Henson, a postdoctoral fellow in Black studies, thanked Minaj for her response to the news, adding that “this class is interested in thinking critically about u and ur productions w/in the context of broader historical-social structures & hip hop feminisms.”

The professor also thanked Minaj’s fans, sometimes known as the “Barbz,” for their interest in the course.

barbz: thank yal so much for the love & interest in my class! words cannot capture my excitement & appreciation for yal support. i feel so encouraged & i’m looking forward to sharing more details as they’re finalized! — peace and love el henson, PhD (she/they) (@dr_peaceandlove) October 7, 2022